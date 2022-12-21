Palantir Technologies rises even as Wolfe Research downgrades on slowing growth

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares rose nearly 2% in early trading on Wednesday as investment firm Wolfe Research downgraded the software company, citing worries over decelerating growth. Analyst Alex Zukin lowered his rating on Palantir (PLTR) to underperform from peer perform, noting that revenue growth has decelerated 30 points and operating margins have fallen from the mid-30% range to the mid-teens over the past few years, while free cash flow has fallen by a similar amount. He highlighted concerns over the “lumpiness and unpredictability” of government contracts and potential awards. Additionally, the company’s commercial business, excluding its stake in special purpose acquisition companies, has gone from growing in the mid-20% range to “low double digits,” due to worries about the products being expensive, needing customization and its go-to-market execution is seen as “sub-par.” “As we look at our model, we are below Street expectations and see the opportunity to make money on the short side,” Zukin wrote in a note to clients. He added that revenue and operating margins are expects to decline further in fiscal 2023 as the company continues to invest. Separately on Wednesday, Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) U.K. division reached a £75M enterprise agreement with the UK Ministry of Defense to support the latter’s digital transformation. Analysts are universally cautious on Palantir (PLTR). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. Additionally, Seeking Alpha’s quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates PLTR a HOLD.