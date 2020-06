(STL.News) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons, at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. At about 5:10 am, the Pakistan spy drone was spotted in the area of responsibility (AoR) of BoP Pansar, Hiranagar of the BSF, as per initial reports.

YouTube video courtesy of WION News