Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces defeat in local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(STL.News) After facing defeat in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a new organizational structure for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a day after dissolving all previous bodies within his party.

?

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube