Pakistan – Olive Oil Industry – Much-Needed Jobs

Pakistan’s growing olive oil industry brings much-needed jobs

(STL.News) A flourishing olive oil industry in northern Pakistan is providing much-needed jobs.

The government hopes the grafting of native, ancient trees with modern ones will help grow lucrative groves in the areas bordering Afghanistan.

For its desperately poor residents who might normally have joined armed groups, cultivating these trees could provide alternative employment.

Al Jazeera’s @Osama Bin Javaid reports from Bajaur, northwest Pakistan.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube