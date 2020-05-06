Pair Sentenced in Preble County Sexual Assault Cases

(STL.News) – Two Preble County men were sentenced today for sexual assaults.

Christopher Ward was sentenced to 36 months in prison. He will be required to register as a Tier 3 sexual offender, subject to community notification.

Ward, a former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, was found guilty of one count of sexual battery (F-3) and three counts of gross sexual imposition (F-4) on Dec. 16, 2019. The verdict encompassed events involving four separate victims, both while on duty and in his home, spanning over a decade.

Terry Owens was sentenced to eight years in prison. He will be required to register as a Tier 3 sexual offender.

Owens pleaded guilty to one count of rape (F-1) on March 3, 2020. In September 2018, Owens sexually violated an acquaintance after a social gathering at the victim’s home.

The cases were prosecuted by Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE