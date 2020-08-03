Pair Kadarius William and Barrington Strauchn, Jr. Sentenced in International Gun Trafficking Case

(STL.News) – A Greensboro man, formerly of Ahoskie, was sentenced today to 15 months in prison for conspiracy to deal and dealing in firearms without a license, and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, multiple firearms were recovered at crimes scenes in Canada and traced back to Kadarius Williams, 24, as the purchaser. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Williams purchased those firearms, as well as several other firearms, at gun stores in Ahoskie and Elizabeth City at the direction of his co-defendant, Barrington Strauchn, Jr., 55, of Winton. Strauchn financed the purchase of the firearms and then paid Williams a sum of money for conducting the transaction. Strauchn, who is a convicted felon for a prior armed bank robbery, then took possession of the firearms, which were later recovered in Canada at a homicide and drug trafficking-related search warrants. In all, Williams purchased seventeen (17) firearms and transferred them to Strauchn. During the purchase of those firearms, Williams falsely stated on government forms that he was not purchasing the firearms for another person. Additionally, at the time of Strauchn’s arrest, he was found in possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol.

Strauchn was sentenced on June 18, 2020, to 102 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, including their Canada Attaché, investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

