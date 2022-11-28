Page Industries shares up 0.28% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.28 per cent up in Monday’s trade at 12:18PM (IST). Around 92 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 46960.2 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 47508.65 and Rs 46960.2, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Page Industries Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 54262.3 and a 52-week low of Rs 36500.0.

Total market cap of the Page Industries Ltd. stood at Rs 52882.69 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1257.69 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 6.46 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1344.56 crore and down 15.45 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1089.37 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 162.13 crore, up 1.02 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, domestic institutional investors held 15.19 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 25.18 per cent and the promoters 46.12 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 72.02 and a price-to-book ratio of 44.25. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Page Industries Ltd. belongs to the Branded Hosiery/Knitwear industry.