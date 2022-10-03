Page Industries shares drop 1.47% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 1.47 per cent down at Rs 49933.3 at 01:55PM (IST) on Monday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 445.32 points to 56981.6. The stock had settled at Rs 50677.2 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 53544.95 and Rs 31633.2, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:55PM (IST) stood at 01:55PM shares with turnover at Rs 1.7 crore.

At the current price, shares of the company trades at 76.18 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 656.83 per share and 44.25 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.87.





Shareholding Details



Promoters held 46.12 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 25.18 per cent and DIIs 18.2 per cent.