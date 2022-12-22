Page Industries shares down 0.31% as Nifty falls

Shares of . rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 43227.75 in Friday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 43286.0 and low of Rs 42807.05, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 54262.3 and low of Rs 37806.6.

As of 10:30AM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 95 shares with a traded value of Rs 0.41 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 43364.05 in the previous session.

The scrip has declined -8.08 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped -1.61 per cent during the same period.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 65.69 while price-to-book ratio stood at 44.25. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the Branded Hosiery/Knitwear industry.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 25.29 per cent and 15.19 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1257.69 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 6.46 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1344.56 crore and down 15.45 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1089.37 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 162.13 crore, up 1.02 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.