Page Industries shares decline 2.65% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 44111.3 on BSE at 02:06PM (IST) on Thursday, down 2.65 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 37201.2 and a high of Rs 54262.3.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 560 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:06PM (IST).

The stock of Page Industries Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 49189.7 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 66.99, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 44.25. Return on equity (ROE) was at 49.28 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 208 stocks traded in the green, while 292 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 46.12 per cent in the Page Industries Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 25.18 per cent and 18.84 per cent, respectively.