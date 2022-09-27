Page Industries share price down 1.72 per cent

Shares of . traded 1.72 per cent up at Rs 49968.95 at around 01:34PM (IST) on Tuesday. The stock had closed at Rs 50845.4 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 329.37 points higher at 57474.59 around the same time.

The scrip has climbed 51.72 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has -4.29 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 53544.95 and the 52-week low price at Rs 31615.75.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 510 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, an EPS value of 656.83 and a price-to-book value of 44.25. In the Nifty50 pack, 35 stocks traded in the green, while 15 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 46.12 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while overseas investor and MF ownership stood at 25.18 per cent and 14.53 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1344.56 crore, up 20.48 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1116.04 crore and up 166.2 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 505.09 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 207.04 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.