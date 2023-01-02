Page Industries declines 1.89% as Sensex climbs

Shares of . traded at Rs 42050.0 on BSE at 01:32PM (IST) on Monday, down 1.89 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 37806.6 and a high of Rs 54262.3.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 347 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:32PM (IST).

The stock of Page Industries Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 46887.37 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 63.86, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 44.25. Return on equity (ROE) was at 49.28 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 323 stocks traded in the green, while 178 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.87.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent in Page Industries Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 25.29 per cent and 15.19 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 45972.4 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at 46850.5. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.