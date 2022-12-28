Pagaya stock gains for second day after trading below $1 most of December

Abu Hanifah Israeli fintech Pagaya (PGY) stock gained for the second day after spending most of December trading below a dollar. Shares of Pagaya opened at $1.08 before climbing to a high of $1.33 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $1.25 at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to make any filings or release any news on Wednesday. The stock jumped 23% on Tuesday, closing above a dollar for the first time since Dec. 1. Pagaya went public in June through a merger deal with SPAC EJF Acquisition that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $8.5B. The stock hit a 52-week high of $34.50 on Aug. 2, but had been trending downward since, reaching a 52-week low of $0.57 on Dec. 16. For more on Pagaya, check out SA contributor Busted IPO Forum’s “Pagaya: Another One Buck SPAC Casualty.”