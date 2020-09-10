Paducah, Ky; Paducah Police Department Drug Unit Receives First-Ever U.S. Attorney’s Award For Excellence In Law Enforcement | USAO-WDKY

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Russell Coleman is pleased to announce that the first-ever recipient of the U.S. Attorney’s Law Enforcement Award is the Paducah Police Department Drug Unit.

“Paducah has much to be proud of in its Police Department and the PPD Drug Unit, the core mission of which is to fight to remove the poison that threatens the most vulnerable among us and the violence caused by drug trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “The Keeton Corrections facility had long been a thorn in the side of this community and risk to its neighbors. Addressing that threat is a gold standard example of how the feds can come alongside our local law enforcement partners to maximize our ability to keep West Kentucky families safe.”

The Award commendation presented by U.S. Attorney Coleman to Captain Matt Smith, Sergeant Shawn Craven, Detective Corey Willenborg, Detective Beau Green, Detective Nathan Jaimet, and Detective Matt Scheer reads as follows: “In recognition of your exceptional service to the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky. Your dedication and professionalism are in keeping with the highest standards of American law enforcement and reflect great credit on you, the Paducah Police Department, and all law enforcement officers who dedicate their lives to keeping the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky safe.”

The Paducah Police Department’s Drug Unit conducted a nearly two-month long investigation into the drug running activities at a Paducah halfway house resulting in eight arrests. With the assistance of Keeton Corrections and the Kentucky Office of Probation and Parole, detectives were able to execute numerous search warrants – including of the correctional facility. The searches revealed additional drugs and weapons, to include contraband that placed correctional officers at risk.

Several of those arrested have been charged both at the state and federal level. Ralph Gaines Jr. received a 15 year federal sentence as an armed career criminal. David Jones was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. DeAnthony Woods entered an open guilty plea and will be sentenced in October of this year; he faces no less than 10 years and up to life in prison. There is not parole in the federal system.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky is honoring the extraordinary efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials across the District. Additional awards will be presented throughout the District in the coming months.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE