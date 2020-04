LAKE FOREST, IL (STL.News) Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $142 million, or $1.49 per share, and net income of $143 million, or $1.50 per share, excluding special items. First quarter net sales were $1.7 billion in 2020 and 2019.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE