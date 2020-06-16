Pacifica Police Officer Recovers Stolen Vehicles & Arrested Lai Saechao

Officer Stopping to Render Assistance Recovers Stolen Tesla and a Motorcycle. Two Suspects Arrested

Pacifica, CA (STL.News) On June 14, 2020 at approximately 2:45 PM an officer from the Pacifica Police Department came upon what appeared to be a stranded motorist and a motorcyclist apparently attempting to provide assistance, on the side of the road on southbound Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35) near Hickey Boulevard. As the officer approached the disabled vehicle he was notified through radio communications that the car, a 2018 Tesla Model S, was a reported stolen vehicle. Additional officers from the Pacifica Police Department responded to this location and the two subjects were detained without incident for further investigation.

During the course of this investigation, the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Lai Saechao, a 31 year-old resident of Oakland. He was arrested for a violation of 496D(A) PC- Possession of Stolen Vehicle, 3056 PC-Parole Violation, as well as an outstanding warrant for his arrest for burglary. He was booked at the San Mateo County jail.

Also during the course of this investigation the motorcyclist, identified as Albert Mou, a 38-year-old resident of Piedmont, was determined to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle also at the scene, a 2020 Kawasaki. Mou was arrested for violation of 10851(a) CVC- Vehicle Theft, 496D(A) PC- Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and 4462.5 CVC- Display False Registration. Due to COVID-19 booking protocols, Mou was released on his own recognizance with a promise to appear in court at a later date. Refer to case 20-1725 and 20-1726.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE