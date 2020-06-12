Pacifica Police Department Bans The Use Of The Carotid Control Hold

Pacifica, CA (STL.News) A police department’s Use of Force Policy is a critical policy that provides guidelines on the reasonable, lawful use of force by officers. The Pacifica Police Department frequently reviews policies to assure the Department is providing quality law enforcement services in a manner that is legal, involves modern “best practices,” and is worthy of community trust.

Recent national focus on use of force issues has caused the Chief of Police to initiate a review of the Department’s Use of Force Policy, which was most recently updated in December 2019 to reflect changes as a result of AB392. Among the topics reviewed was the use of the carotid control hold, which involves placing pressure on the carotid artery to control a violent person intent on harming officers or others.

Based on the review, the Chief of Police has updated the Department’s Use of Force Policy to immediately prohibit the use of the carotid control hold by officers. In considering this decision, the Chief of Police recognized that there are modern use of force techniques available to officers that are effective and safer to implement. In addition to the conclusions reached in this review, the Department recognizes and respects community concern regarding the use of this tactic.

The Chief of Police welcomes the opportunity to engage community members in discussion regarding these and other important issues.

