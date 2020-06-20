Pacifica Police: Burglary of Chase Bank ATM at Linda Mar

Pacifica, CA (STL.News) On June 17, 2020 at approximately 1:31 AM, officers from the Pacifica Police Department were dispatched to the Chase Bank located at Linda Mar Center for a report of an attempted theft of the ATM machine. Upon arrival officers found that a suspect(s) had damaged the frame around the ATM in an apparent effort to remove the machine from the structure. Chase security was contacted and they were able to provide surveillance photos of the suspect and vehicle. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 20s-30s with a bald head, wearing a grey long sleeve shirt. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue Nissan Murano with a license plate of CA / 5HLX461. The area was checked for the suspect vehicle but it was not located. ATM’s in other shopping centers were also checked and none had been similarly damaged.

The suspect was unable to access the cashbox at this ATM. The structure and ATM machine sustained moderate damage. This investigation is ongoing, refer to Pacifica Police case 20-1744.

Anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444.

