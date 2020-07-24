Pacifica Police Arrested Valente Casanova In Attempting Car Jacking

Pacifica, CA (STL.News) Pacifica Police Officers responded to the area of Palmetto Avenue and West Manor Drive on the report of an attempted carjacking. Officers arrived and identified two separate and unrelated victims who both described the same suspect. One victim was confronted by the suspect who demanded the victim surrender his car, and asked if the victim valued his car over his life. The suspect was chased away by a witness, and confronted another victim nearby, demanding the victim’s car keys while placing the victim in a headlock and punching him. The suspect was again chased away by the witness, who had followed him, and confronted the suspect with a hammer when the suspect threatened to attack him. Officers located 26 year old VALENTE CASANOVA of Moraga, California in a nearby van. CASANOVA matched the description, standing 6-2 and weighing 350 lbs, and was positively identified as the suspect in these crimes by the witness and a victim. CASANOVA was placed under arrest without incident, but later transported to a hospital for clearance due to an unrelated issue. He will be booked at the San Mateo County Jail on two counts of attempted car jacking (Penal Code 664/215) upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation into these crimes is continuing under Pacifica Police Department Cases 20-2178 and 20-2180. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

