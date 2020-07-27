Pacifica Police Arrested Jose Rivera for DUI Causing Collision

Pacifica, CA (STL.News) On July 25, 2020 at approximately 10:10 pm, officers from the Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority responded to the area of SR-1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue on the report of a multi-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers

confirmed three vehicles had been involved in this traffic collision. One adult driver was treated at the scene for their injuries and transported to an area hospital for additional medical assistance. A second adult driver was determined to be uninjured during this

traffic collision. Two adult passengers were treated at the scene for their injuries and later transported to an area hospital for additional medical assistance. A third driver was treated at the scene and was found to be exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. A DUI investigation was initiated and officers concluded the subject had been driving while under the influence of an

alcoholic beverage at the time of this collision. The subject was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver arrested was later identified as Jose Rivera, a, 30 year old resident of San Francisco, CA. Rivera was placed under arrest for 23153(f) CVC (Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and causing injury). Rivera was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries caused by this collision and later admitted to the hospital. Refer to case #20-2206.

