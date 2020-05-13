Ozark MO Man, Dean Highfill Claims $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Springfield, MO (STL.News) Dean Highfill of Ozark uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Blazin 7s” Scratchers ticket. Highfill purchased the winning ticket from Star Mart, 3905 W. Chestnut Expressway, in Springfield.

“Blazin 7s” is a $5 game that was introduced on Sept. 23, 2019. All current Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app and on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Christian County won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $968,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $5.9 million went to education programs in the county.