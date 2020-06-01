Owsley County Man James Everett Smith Sentenced to 240 Months for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Booneville, Kentucky, man, James Everett Smith, 52, was sentenced in federal court on Monday, to 240 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for his convictions for to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to his guilty plea agreement, Smith admitted that on September 23, 2018, in Owsley County, law enforcement responded to a shots-fired complaint. After searching Smith’s residence, they discovered six firearms, various ammunition, over 685 grams of methamphetamine, $1,170 in cash, digital scales, and other controlled substances. The firearms and methamphetamine were located next to each other. Smith further admitted that he knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning a firearm.

Smith pleaded guilty in February 2020.

Under federal law, Smith must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Filed Division; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the ATF and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.

