Owner of Car Dealership Afzal Khan Admits Engaging in Large-Scale Fraud

(STL.News) – An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man today admitted his role in engaging in a pattern of fraudulent activity through his auto dealership, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Afzal Khan, a/k/a “Bobby Khan,” 38, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to Count One of an indictment charging him with wire fraud.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

From at least December 2013 through September 2014, Khan, through his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group (Emporio) of Ramsey, New Jersey, engaged in acts to defraud lenders and customers. Khan obtained loans from the auto finance division of a large bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible. Khan also obtained loans from the victim bank for cars that were delivered, but for which neither he nor Emporio had title. As a result, the purchasers of these cars were liable for the loans, but could not register the cars. In addition, Khan offered to sell cars for individuals on consignment, but did not return the cars or provide any money to the individuals from the sale of the cars. Khan admitted that as a result of his actions, he exposed the victim bank to a potential loss of at least $550,000.

Khan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI’s Newark Division, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Denahan, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. He also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ramsey Police Department for their assistance.

