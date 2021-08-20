Owings Mills: Oluwatoyin Aborisade Facing Federal Charges

Owings Mills Man, Oluwatoyin Aborisade Facing Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Commit Visa Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

Aborisade Allegedly Falsified Psychological Evaluations Using the Identity of a Licensed Doctor

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Oluwatoyin Aborisade, a/k/a “Thoyinstar”, a/k/a “Toyin”, age 43, of Owings Mills, Maryland, for the federal charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Special Agent in Charge Edwin Guard of the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS); and Baltimore District Director Gregory L. Collett of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services-Fraud Detection and National Security (USCIS-FDNS).

According to the 23-count indictment, from approximately December 2017 to October 2020, Aborisade conspired with others to commit visa fraud by presenting false statements and fraudulent immigration documents to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Aborisade established Phenmick Legal Center LLC and Phenmick Life Support Inc. with the purpose of providing services assisting aliens in immigration-related matters by submitting fraudulent documentation to the USCIS for a fee. Aborisade allegedly gave false, inaccurate, and incomplete legal and immigration advice to alien-clients in order to induce them to retain his services.

The indictment alleges that Aborisade provided monetary compensation to a co-conspirator to facilitate the fraudulent marriage between a U.S citizen and an alien-client of Phenmick Legal Center LLC. Allegedly, Aborisade later assisted in the fraudulent green card application for the alien-client.

The indictment also alleges that Aborisade and a co-conspirator, an employee of Phenmick Legal Center LLC, exchanged emails coordinating the fraudulent editing and falsifying of documents to be submitted in immigration filings to the USCIS, including psychological evaluations.

Allegedly, in an effort to commit visa fraud, Aborisade also provided co-conspirators with sample lease agreements to falsify immigration documentation and evidence that alien-clients had resided with their spouses, when in fact, they had not. As alleged by the indictment, Aborisade submitted at least 12 fraudulent documents to the USCIS.

Lastly, the indictment alleges that Aborisade committed aggravated identity theft by using the identification of real people on fraudulent visas, permits, and other documents without the victims’ permission. Aborisade allegedly used the names, passports, social security numbers, IRS Forms 1040, and a physician’s medical license number in filings with USCIS without their permission.

If convicted, Aborisade faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit visa fraud, a maximum of 15 years in federal prison for via fraud, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, consecutive to any other sentenced imposed, for aggravated identity theft. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended HSI, DSS, and the USCIS-FDNS for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Setzer who is prosecuting the federal case.

