Owensboro, Ky; Feds Charged James Frasier and six others For Meth Trafficking In Owensboro Area | USAO-WDKY

(STL.News) – Seven defendants have been charged by a federal Grand Jury for dealing methamphetamine in and around Owensboro, Kentucky, announced United States Attorney Russell Coleman.

“Meth is poison. It destroys lives and wrecks families,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Deal it in Daviess County and our Pennyrile Region and expect federal prosecution and significant time in federal prison.”

According to a federal indictment, James Frasier, 39, of Henderson, Kentucky, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, as early as September 23, 2019, and continuing through December 20, 2019, Frasier conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. He also faces a charge of distribution of methamphetamine. The second charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Christopher Raley, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged in a separate federal indictment with two charges. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge that carries no less than 5 years imprisonment. Raley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, for his possession of a Glock, model 19, 9 millimeter handgun and ammunition. Raley was previously convicted of trafficking in methamphetamine in 2016 and receiving stolen property in 2015, both felonies. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years, if convicted.

Arthur J. Abbeduto, 26, of Whitesville, Kentucky, has been charged in a single count indictment. According to the indictment, on or about July 19, 2019, he knowingly possessed with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The charge carries no less than 10 years in federal prison, if convicted.

Stephen Autry, 44, of Owensboro, Kentucky; Christina Ray, 35, of Owensboro, Kentucky; and George Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, are all charged in a single count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, beginning on at least January 24, 2020, and continuing up to and through February 11, 2020, the three knowingly and intentionally conspired with one another and others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than 10 years in federal prison.

One other defendant has been charged by federal criminal complaint. David E. Brown, 43, of Henderson, Kentucky, faces charges for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the complaint, in a post-Miranda interview, Brown admitted to trafficking and distributing multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine for the last four years, approximately. During a search, law enforcement seized numerous items, including: a large amount of currency, a money counter, a drug ledger, two digital scales, a loaded .22 caliber Phoenix Arms brand handgun, approximately 10 grams of a substance that had a presumptive field test for cocaine, numerous bags believed to contain over 1,000 grams of marijuana, and a large bag containing pills presumed to be ecstasy.

“The Owensboro Police Department is committed to aggressively pursuing those who continue to prey on some of our most vulnerable citizens by exploiting their addictions for financial gain,” said Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum. “We are grateful for the united front displayed by our federal, state and local partners to combat drug trafficking in the Greater Owensboro Metropolitan Area.

Drug trafficking is not a victimless crime; therefore, those who engage in such crime should be held to account,” he continued. “I am especially appreciative of U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman for his support in prosecuting the individuals who perpetuate the cycle of drug trafficking and violent crime in our community.”

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon said, “The individuals arrested during this investigation were responsible for peddling poison into Owensboro and our surrounding communities. Anytime we can take dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets it is a big win! The DEA Evansville HIDTA Resident Office is committed to working with the Owensboro Police Department and our other federal, state, and local partners to investigate and arrest these drug traffickers to keep our communities safe. The DEA appreciates the exceptional work, by all involved, to bring these individuals to justice. “

Multiple partner agencies are involved in the investigations including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Owensboro Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police.

