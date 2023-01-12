Over next 12-18 months, smallcaps will do better than largecaps: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

“When we look at you companies which got hurt by high commodity prices, the smallcaps are the ones which got hurt more by higher commodity prices. So, that is where the rebound in margins will come and probably earnings growth will be higher for the smallcaps this year than it is going to be for the largecaps,” says Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD, Valentis Advisors

What are the worries on the minds of the market right now? We seem to be in a massive corrective phase in the last couple of weeks?

Some of it has to do with global. In 2022, the whole focus of global markets was on inflation and how much would the interest rates increase. India was in a relatively better spot because our inflation was way below what the western countries inflation was and that is why the need to hike rates was much lower. As we move into this year, the worries on inflation will ease but the worries are about growth slowdown and whether there will be a recession. I think there is going to be a change in what the market starts focusing on. From India’s point of view, even when it comes to recession or global slowdown, India is relatively better placed because we will probably still be one of the fastest growing economies in the world this year but from a pure market point of view, two things have happened. One, India was a great outperformer last year. It was probably in the top three markets globally in 2022. Second, India is very expensive. If we look at India’s valuations, India trades at 120% premium to emerging markets on a PE basis. So the Indian market has done very well or a market which is very expensive and so what we are seeing is some money moving away from here to places like China which got smashed last year when there was a total lockdown. Now people are hoping that there is a big pent up demand which is very similar to what India saw in 2020 in China.How legitimate is the concern about the kind of earnings growth many of us are thinking about in corporate India? Even if margins go back higher and mean revert, the growth itself in the earnings may be required to scale back in the next couple of quarters because global growth itself will shrink. India’s growth will also be impacted. Where is that point?

It is definitely important because as global growth slows, we will see a slowdown in the top line growth. There are some sectors which may be relatively more immune but then we have quite a few global facing sectors which will get hurt by that. « Back to recommendation storiesUltimately for India, it will be a balancing effect. Today, the consensus is looking at something like a 15% earnings growth by FY23. This is going to be closer to 10% rather than 15%. We will still achieve 10% more because of this margin normalisation. A lot of people saw margins getting crashed last year with the increase in commodity prices and with those commodity prices easing, we are going to see the margins starting to go up for these companies and because of that, we will still manage a double digit growth which I think will be very good in a global context because my view is that the US is probably going to see flat to negative earnings growth in 2023.

Are you saying that on the global front, things will ease out and inflation will head lower? Forget about hikes, we are nearer to a pause as far as the US Fed trajectory goes and perhaps cuts again by mid next year?

I would think that the Fed will do so at the most three rate hikes in 2023 and that will all be in the first half of 2023. After that they will be in a long pause. The market will start believing and how soon the data point on the economy comes will determine this. The market belief generally is that by the end of 2023, we will start to see Fed cuts. The Fed is still saying that there will be no cuts in FY23 and in CY2023, there may be cuts in 2024. I think the market will start believing the more ugly the data on the economy which the market will also believe. At some point, the Fed will give up and cut much faster. So the first event to look for is really the pause and if we look at markets globally and the US market, once the Fed pauses the cuts, typically the markets will do well over 6-12 months as people start believing that the pause at some point is going to lead to the economy improving and there will be cuts in the next stage. Generally in five of the last six instances, we have seen markets give close to a double digit returns over the next one year after a pause by the Fed.What are your thoughts on middle and smallcap end of the basket because the view that is emerging is that the right way to play India is to play the domestic market, capital goods, financials and consumption because there is big growth there. But are valuations attractive enough to play a three to five years view?

Our theme has been very simple for the last one year which is a buy local and avoid global plays. We basically buy a lot of domestic plays. Within domestic, last year we were cautious on the smallcaps because we felt the valuations are very high and they have done very well but now in CY2023, we are probably going to see the smallcaps outperform the largecaps.It may be more of a back-ended outperformance. Maybe not for the next two months, but over the course of this year, it will outperform . There are three very simple reasons; one is smallcaps did badly relative to largecaps last year. The Nifty smallcap index, which we follow, is down 15% and the largecap Nifty was up 4%. So, there has already been a major underperformance of the smallcaps. Secondly, valuations are cheaper. So valuations are roughly 27-28% cheaper in the smallcap space than in the largecap space. Third, when we look at you companies which got hurt by high commodity prices, the smallcaps are the ones which got hurt more by higher commodity prices. So, that is where the rebound in margins will come and probably earnings growth will be higher for the smallcaps this year than it is going to be for the largecaps. For all these three reasons, over the next 12-18 month period, the smallcaps will do better than the largecaps and that is where people should be investing more.