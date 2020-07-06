Over $6 Million in 2016 Tax Refunds for Delawareans Still Available from IRS

(STL.News) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), unclaimed income tax refunds from 2016 worth more than $6 million remain available to an estimated 5,600 taxpayers in Delaware who did not file a 2016 federal income tax return.

The law typically provides a period of three years for taxpayers to claim a tax refund, but that was extended to July 15th this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time is running out, so I urge every Delaware taxpayer who is due a refund from 2016 to file now,” said State Treasurer Colleen Davis. “There is no penalty for a late filing if a refund is due, but taxpayers lose the opportunity to claim their money if their returns are not filed by next week.”

Refunds of taxes withheld are not the only things people stand to lose by not filing. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2016, the credit was worth as much as $6,269.

Taxpayers can find current and past tax year forms, along with instructions, on the IRS Forms and Publications page, or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

Nationally, the IRS estimates more than $1.5 billion is available to approximately 1.4 million individual taxpayers who did not file a 2016 tax return. Refunds not claimed become the property of the U.S. Treasury.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE