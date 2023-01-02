Over 160K Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen vehicles facing recalls: See what models are affected



Over 160,000 vehicles, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz cars, are facing recalls in the latest round of recall.The recalls were reported by the carmakers or by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in recent weeks. If you want to find out more about vehicle recalls, or see whether your vehicle is being recalled, you can search USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or the NHTSA database, where you’ll need your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN), or its year, make and model. You may also contact your car manufacturer for more information.Here are the latest roundup cars being recalled:Last week’s car recall roundup: Chevrolet Bolt, cars with Takata air bags among cars recalledWhat else is under recall?: Check USA TODAY’s recall databaseWhat’s everyone talking about?:Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the dayMercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz is recalling certain 2001-11 C-Class, CLK, E-Class and CLS vehicles because the glass sunroof panel may not be properly secured, which could detach and increase the risk of crash.At least 123,696 vehicles are affected. Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 21, 2023. Dealers will inspect the sunroof panel and replace it if necessary, free of charge. Volkswagen BeetleVolkswagen is recalling certain 2015-2016 Beetle and Beetle Convertibles vehicles because of issues with the driver’s side air bag inflator because of propellant degradation from high humidity and temperatures, as well as high temperature cycling. The inflator may explode, which may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or passengers of the vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death. At least 37,558 vehicles are affected. Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 17, 2023. Dealers will replace the driver’s side air bag for free.Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.