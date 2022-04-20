Our Ocean Conference Closes in Palau with more than 400 Commitments to Protect Ocean Health and Security

The seventh Our Ocean Conference concluded in Palau with 410 commitments worth $16.35 billion. The conference – co-hosted by the Republic of Palau and the United States – was the first to be held in a small island developing state. Titled “Our Ocean, Our People, Our Prosperity,” the conference highlighted the importance of a healthy ocean to small island developing states—and to all communities where the ocean is a primary source of sustenance.

Since Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry started the Our Ocean Conferences in 2014, they have mobilized more than 1,800 commitments worth nearly $108 billion across the issue areas of the conference, which include climate change, sustainable fisheries, sustainable blue economies, marine protected areas, maritime security, and marine pollution.

Our Ocean Conferences convene governments and non-state actors – including from the private sector, intergovernmental organizations, academia, and nongovernmental organizations – to commit to concrete action to advance ocean issues, including ocean-climate issues. More than 600 participants representing more than 70 foreign delegations and 150 non-state actors attended the seventh Our Ocean Conference. The role of Indigenous and youth leadership in protecting ocean health came to the forefront throughout the conference.

The conference also highlighted the importance of ocean-based climate solutions, including shipping decarbonization, marine nature-based solutions, and offshore renewable energy, in keeping the 1.5-degree target within reach and improving global climate resilience.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. co-hosted the conference. In addition to the plenary sessions, the conference featured 22 side events on issues from marine protected areas and blue foods to clean shipping and ocean-climate finance. The agenda of plenary sessions and side events is available on the conference website, www.ourocean2022.pw .

