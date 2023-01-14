Osprey Vies for Control of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust; Tron’s Justin Sun Offers to Invest Up to $1B on DCG Assets

Following charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the crypto exchange Gemini and the digital currency lender Genesis, Tron founder Justin Sun told the press that he may be able to purchase assets from Genesis, up to $1 billion, “depending on their evaluation of the situation.” Additionally, the crypto investment manager Osprey has published an open letter to Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group in an attempt to take over the management of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Osprey Proposes Management Changes to Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust in Open Letter to Digital Currency Group

On Jan. 12, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against the crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital. The crypto lender Genesis Global Capital is a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary. The regulator claims that the two organizations took part in an “unregistered offering.”

The SEC said that roughly three years ago, Gemini and Genesis gave investors the opportunity to loan crypto assets in exchange “for Genesis’ promise to pay interest.” The SEC charges followed two letters written by Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss (letter 1, letter 2) and a recent shareholders letter by Silbert denying the accusations.

The open letter to Barry Silbert from Osprey on Jan. 13, 2023.

The following day, the crypto investment manager Osprey published an open letter to Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Osprey wants to take over the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as the fund believes “Osprey is the best-positioned third party to manage GBTC at this point.” DCG is the parent firm of Grayscale, and Osprey is not the first digital currency fund to offer help; the Tennessee-based crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments is also vying to take over GBTC. Like Osprey, Valkyrie published an open letter to DCG stating that it is “uniquely qualified” for the role.

In its letter, Osprey detailed that if it were to take over GBTC’s management, it would change a few things associated with the Bitcoin Trust. “We would slash the management fee to 0.49% and clean up the expense structure of the fund, which contains significant conflicts of interest,” Osprey said on Friday. “We would also seek to implement a redemption program as soon as possible.” The digital currency fund manager added:

We would pursue a listing on NYSE immediately but from a position of collaboration with regulators. For example, we would not engage in any lawsuits against the SEC, but instead, would work directly with Congress to enlighten the SEC as to the rationale of approving the fund as an exchange-listed, ETP.

The company thinks that it is extending a hand in order to show continued commitment to shareholders. Osprey insists that DCG and Silbert should allow the fund to take over as soon as possible. “We urge you to install Osprey Funds as the sponsor of GBTC immediately, both to protect GBTC holders and provide confidence to the non-DCG-affiliated stakeholders of GBTC and Grayscale who have an interest in the preservation of value,” Osprey said.

Tron’s Justin Sun Offers to Invest $1 Billion in Digital Currency Group Assets Amid SEC Charges Against Gemini and Genesis

Meanwhile, Tron’s Justin Sun has told Reuters that he too is also willing to lend a hand. Sun said that he would consider investing $1 billion into Digital Currency Group (DCG) assets, but it depends on the “evaluation of the situation.” Sun also offered to help FTX the day before the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022.

Tron’s Justin Sun (pictured above) is willing to lend a hand by buying $1 billion worth of DCG assets depending on the “evaluation of the situation,” the Tron founder told Reuters.

At the time, Sun said his team was working around the clock to help alleviate the situation with FTX, and he also remarked that he was taking steps to help FTX. However, none of the promises came to fruition and the following day, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO.

It’s uncertain whether or not Digital Currency Group (DCG) or Genesis will accept help from organizations and individuals within the crypto industry. The company did not respond to Valkyrie’s attempt to sponsor GBTC over Grayscale during the first week of the new year.

Furthermore, Grayscale has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute with the SEC over denying GBTC being converted into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Grayscale believes if the SEC allowed them to convert GBTC into an ETF, it would allow them to issue and redeem Bitcoin Trust shares. Grayscale has criticized the commission’s reasoning greatly and stressed that the U.S. regulator’s “central premise is illogical.”

