Oshkosh Resident Brian G. Galston Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Possession

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that Brian G. Galston (age 36) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was sentenced on June 8, 2020, by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach for being a felon in possession of a firearm, contrary to 18 U.S.C. Section 922(g). Galston received a 60-month prison term and was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. With Galston’s consent, the sentencing was conducted via Zoom video conferencing.

According to the plea agreement and other court documents, a confidential informant advised Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) that Brian Galston, a convicted felon, was selling drugs from his apartment in Oshkosh. On May 13, 2019, OPD officers were dispatched to the apartment in response to a domestic dispute involving Galston. When OPD executed a search warrant at the apartment, officers found a loaded, Glock .45 pistol under the mattress of the bed in the master bedroom.

On June 3, 2019, OPD met with a second confidential informant, who advised that he had been purchasing crack from Galston since 2017. The informant stated he provided two firearms to Galston, including the Glock .45 pistol, as collateral for obtaining crack. The informant indicated that he has been trying to persuade Galston to return the firearm but he refused to do so and instead was threatened by Galston.

In imposing sentence, Judge Griesbach stressed that Galston’s prior record, including delivery of cocaine, child abuse, and other violent criminal convictions, warranted a significant sentence in order to protect the community and deter others from engaging in that type of conduct. Judge Griesbach also cited the need for a significant prison term because Galston possessed the firearm while involved in drug dealing.

This case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William Roach.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE