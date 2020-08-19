Orlando Man, Sertrone Starks Claims $2 Million Top Prize From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Sertrone Starks, 42, of Orlando, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,430,000.00.

Starks purchased his winning ticket from Chevron, located at 1200 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

