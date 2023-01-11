Origin Dollar (OUSD) Rises 0.05%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Origin Dollar (OUSD) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the Stablecoins has gained 0.05% to $0.9976550438.

InvestorsObserver gives Origin Dollar a low volatility rank of 3, placing it in the bottom 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

OUSD’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Origin Dollar price is trading near resistance. With support around $0.996677832152241 and resistance set at $0.997770623709553. This leaves Origin Dollar with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

