Origin Dollar (OUSD) Falls 0%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Origin Dollar (OUSD) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Sunday, the Stablecoins has fallen 0.05% to $0.9971609322.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Origin Dollar a low volatility rank of 2, placing it in the bottom 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

OUSD’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Origin Dollar price is well positioned going forward. With support near $0.995808272925423 and resistance near $0.998568325606392. This leaves Origin Dollar with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

