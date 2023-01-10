Orient Finance enhances crypto trading experiences for investors amid positive market conditions – ZAWYA

Orient Finance, a leading and trusted ‘Global Investment Partner’ institution in the UAE, has extended their crypto services by providing investors with access to a wide variety of crypto assets that are traded through Orient Finance as CFDs. These crypto assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lite Coin, Ripple, Stellar, Cardano and much more. This development is in line with the company’s mission to improve cryptocurrency trading amid the expanding market and rise in investors. According to industry reports, the global cryptocurrency market is forecast to grow to USD 1,902.5 million by 2028.As more businesses in the Middle East shift to digital assets for a variety of operational, transactional, and investment needs, Orient Finance aims to support this transition to enable individuals and companies to trade the high volatility of crypto prices without owning the underlying coins, thereby avoiding the hassle of securing them on a digital wallet. In line with this objective, the platform also allows investors to trade cryptocurrencies as CFDs (Contract for difference) or OTC (Over-the-Counter) derivatives.Seraj Asad Khan, Managing Director of Orient Finance, said: “The UAE, as a financial hub, is garnering significant attention from traders with regard to various crypto assets, thereby driving innovation, diversifying its economy, and competing on global stages. The demand for effective hassle-free financial payment systems, increased data security, and rising OTC crypto trading activities are some of the key factors propelling the current growth of the cryptocurrency market. This presents us with a promising opportunity to be more innovative in the services we offer to our clients. Based on this vision, we have ensured that our trading platform offers a diverse selection of crypto assets, in order to better assist traders and improve their trading experience.”The cryptocurrency markets, which have been labelled the ‘future of currencies,’ are rapidly growing and offering investors a multitude of opportunities. Notable crypto exchanges have arrived in UAE, as a result of the country’s reforms to its tax laws, free zones, and legal framework governing various asset classes. In accordance with the dynamic vision of the country, Orient Finance is positioned to utilise all available trading tools and strategies to effectively serve its extensive customer base.-Ends-For further information, please contact:

