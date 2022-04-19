Oregon Governor Visits Coquille Tribe

Governor Kate Brown Visits Coquille Tribe, Elliott State Forest in Coos County

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown visited the Coquille Tribe last week. The Governor was joined by Tribal Chair Brenda Meade, as well as other Tribal Council members. The Governor toured sites that are important to the Tribe and its partnership with the state, including the Bandon Fish Hatchery, the Nasomah Memorial in Old Town Bandon, and the Ko-Kwel Wellness Center.

“I was thrilled to visit with the Coquille Tribe,” said Governor Brown. “I want to thank Chair Brenda Meade and the other Tribal Council members and staff for hosting me, and especially for allowing me the opportunity to learn about the efforts the Tribe is making to save local salmon stocks––which are central to the Tribe’s culture, subsistence, and way of life. I look forward to future opportunities to strengthen Oregon’s long-standing government-to-government relationship with the Coquille Tribe.”

Elliott State Research Forest, Agricultural Visits

While in Coos County, the Governor visited the Elliott State Forest with Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. The Governor ceremonially signed Senate Bill 1546 earlier in the week, which establishes the Elliott State Research Forest and keeps the land in public hands.

The Governor was given a sustainable agriculture tour by Stephen Hagen and Andrew Smith of Antiquum Farms. On the tour, the Governor learned about the farm’s vertically-integrated regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices, grazing-based viticulture, and innovative use of animal grazing to mitigate wildfire danger.

The Governor concluded her trip with a tour to learn about the Oregon truffle industry, beginning with a truffle forage at Starker Forest outside of Philomath. The tour was led by the Oregon Truffle Festival co-leads, Charles LeFevre and Leslie Scott. During the tour, the Governor was joined by Senator Floyd Prozanski. The Governor learned about the significance of Oregon’s native brown and black truffles, future economic growth for Oregon’s truffle industry, and the potential for collaboration with the timber industry and other private landowners.