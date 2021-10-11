Oregon Governor on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today:

“Today is long overdue. I am proud that we can officially recognize today as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Oregon. I’d like to thank Reps. Sanchez and Alonso Leon who introduced the bill this session recognizing this important day, and everyone who worked so hard to pass the bill to make today a reality.

“Oregon’s Indigenous, Tribal, and Native peoples have been stewards of our forests, fish, wildlife, lands, and waters since time immemorial. Today, we recognize not only that historical and cultural heritage, but our continuing partnership with Oregon’s sovereign Tribal governments as we work together towards a more just and equitable future.

“Oregon’s historical treatment of Indigenous people is stained by racism, discrimination, forced removal, and violence. We cannot change that past––but we can work together to dismantle the legacies of colonialism and racism just as they were built, brick by brick.

“No matter where you are in Oregon today, remember, you are on Indigenous land. Today, we pay our respects to the nine federally recognized Tribes in Oregon, and honor all the Indigenous peoples who have long called these sacred lands their home. We are grateful to be here today.”