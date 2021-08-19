Oregon Governor on Biden’s Nomination of Chuck Sams

Governor Kate Brown Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Chuck Sams as Director of the National Park Service

Portland, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today, following the White House’s announcement that President Biden intends to nominate Charles (Chuck) F. Sams as Director of the National Park Service:

“Today is a proud day for Oregon. Chuck Sams is among Oregon’s finest, and I can’t think of a better person for the important role of National Park Service Director. I have worked closely with Chuck for many years, and have witnessed firsthand his unparalleled devotion and service to his Tribe, our state, and our nation.

“Perhaps most importantly, Chuck is a passionate student and teacher of the history and culture of our lands and our people. I am excited that our entire nation has the opportunity to embark on a journey of learning and discovery with the assistance of a National Park Service under his direction. Chuck is a consummate storyteller and has the skill set and

passion to inspire the dedicated staff of the National Park Service to tell those stories, and to find new and innovative ways to make our parks accessible to all Americans, while conserving and preserving those lands.

“I am so pleased and honored that Chuck has been given this opportunity to lend his talents to our nation during the coming years, and I look forward to his leadership.”

The official announcement from the White House is available here.