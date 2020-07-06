Oregon Governor Kate Brown Appoints Mike Schmidt as Multnomah County District Attorney

(STL.News) – Governor Kate Brown today announced that she will appoint Michael L. Schmidt as District Attorney of Multnomah County, effective August 1. Mr. Schmidt recently won election as District Attorney for a term that starts in January 2021. With this appointment, Mr. Schmidt will assume the office early to fill the vacancy that will be created by the retirement of current Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.

“Mike Schmidt has a strong background in criminal justice issues and earned overwhelming support of Multnomah County voters,” Governor Brown said. “His career of public service, including time with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, and more recently as Executive Director of Oregon’s Criminal Justice Commission, demonstrates his passion and deep commitment to this work and will enable him to hit the ground running on day one.”

Mr. Schmidt received a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College and worked as a public school teacher in New Orleans before going to law school. After graduating from Lewis and Clark Law School, he served as a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney from 2007 to 2013. He then served as judiciary counsel for the Oregon Legislature before moving over to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, where he went on to serve as executive director from 2015 to the present. Mr. Schmidt also serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Sentencing Commissions, and as vice president of the National Criminal Justice Association.

In addition to announcing Mr. Schmidt’s appointment, the Governor thanked District Attorney Underhill for his many years of dedicated service to the people of Multnomah County.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE