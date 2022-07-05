Oregon Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff

Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor the Victims of the Tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois

Salem — Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, July 9, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. The Governor issued the following statement:

“The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts,” said Governor Brown. “Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the six individuals who were killed, those who were injured, and the entire Highland Park community.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House’s website.