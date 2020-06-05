Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Orders State Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of George Floyd

(STL.News) – Governor Kate Brown today ordered all State of Oregon flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

State flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11:00 AM PDT to sunset on Thursday, June 4. A memorial service for George Floyd will be held today in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 1:00 PM CDT.

“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” said Governor Kate Brown. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many Black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”

