Oregon: Flags Lowered to Half-Staff for Sergeant John Burright

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, August 25, in honor of Oregon State Police (OSP) Sergeant John Burright. Sergeant Burright died on May 4 after an almost 20-year fight with disabling injuries sustained on September 4, 2001, in the line of duty while he was assisting a driver on I-5; he retired from OSP in 2002 due to his injuries. OSP Senior Trooper Maria Mingano and Albany Police Officer Jason Hoerauf were killed the day of the incident. Sergeant Burright’s death represents Oregon State Police’s 35th line-of-duty death.

This flag order applies to the date of Sergeant Burright’s memorial service (August 25) at the Salem Armory. The service is open to the public, and there will be will be an emergency vehicle procession from Albany to the Salem Armory prior to the start.

“Sergeant John Burright’s service and dedication to Oregon is not forgotten,” said Governor Brown. “My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and I extend my sincere appreciation, and the gratitude of all Oregonians, for his many years of service to the communities of Roseburg, Albany, and Salem.”

For more information on Sergeant Burright’s memorial service, and to learn how to make a contribution to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, visit here.