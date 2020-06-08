Operation X-Nation Update: Sezar Hamilton and Alonzo Wooden Pennsylvania Men Enter Guilty Pleas to Federal Drug Crimes

(STL.News) – Two Pennsylvania men pled guilty today for their participation in a drug trafficking operation in Mercer County, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Sezar Hamilton, 39, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute hydromorphone and Alonzo Wooden, 44, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxymorphone. Both men were charged as a result of a long-term, multi-state investigation known as Operation X-Nation.

“Drug traffickers are off the streets as a result of Operation X-Nation,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “My office will continue to prosecute individuals and organizations that push and peddle their poisons in West Virginia.”

Hamilton admitted that between August 2017 and August 31, 2019, he participated in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Mercer County, West Virginia. During this time period Hamilton worked with other members of the DTO to acquire and distribute prescription pills in and around Mercer County, within the Southern District of West Virginia. More specifically, Hamilton admitted to selling hydromorphone pills to an individual he now knows was a confidential informant. Hamilton admitted that the informant would call another member of the DTO who would direct the informant to meet Hamilton or other members of the DTO at a specific location. That location was a trailer park in Princeton where the other member owned several trailers. When the informant arrived, Hamilton sold hydromorphone on at least two separate occasions.

Wooden admitted to operating in the same manner. He admitted that between August 2017 and August 31, 2019, he participated in the same drug trafficking organization as Hamilton and others. During this same time period, Wooden admitted to selling drugs on at least four separate occasions. He also admitted that confidential informants would call another member of the DTO, who would direct the informants on where to go. Again, the informants would go to specified locations or trailers owned by the other member of the DTO and then Wooden, or another member, would distribute the controlled substances. Wooden further admitted that on one occasion he distributed cocaine, and on three separate occasions he distributed oxymorphone.

Both Hamilton and Wooden face up to 20 years in federal prison and $1 million fine, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release when they are sentenced on September 14, 2020 in Bluefield.

Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Bluefield Police Department. Each agency provided additional and essential support throughout this investigation.

