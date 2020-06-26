Operation Granite Shield Nets 7 Drug Arrests by Nashua Police

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, Problem Oriented Policing Unit, and Hudson Police Department participated in Operation Granite Shield where seven individuals were arrested for various drug crimes, and various crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity. These individuals were Ruth Ogletree, Deborah Sprague, Bethany Drewniak, Kenneth Bell, Brandon Fernandez, Yvonne Simard, and George Smith.

Ruth Ogletree, age 69, of 37 Railroad Square, Apartment 1, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug, Crack Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony (4 counts), Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug With Intent to Distribute, Crack Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony, and Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug With Intent to Distribute, Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony. Ogletree was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Deborah Sprague, age 55, of 37 Railroad Square, Apartment 4, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug, Crack Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony (3 counts). Sprague was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Bethany Drewniak, age 38, of 9 Thayer Court, Apartment A, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug, Heroin/Fentanyl, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony, (3 counts), and Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Crack Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony. Drewniak was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Kenneth Bell, age 44, of 18 Shedds Avenue, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Tramadol Hydrochloride, Class B Felony. Bell was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Brandon Fernandez, age 26, of 40 Lock Street, Apartment A, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Crack/Cocaine, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony, and Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Heroin/ Fentanyl, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony. Fernandez was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Yvonne Simard, age 30, of 222 Batchelor Street, Granby, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Clonazepam, Class B Felony. Simard was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

George Smith, age 50, of 1 Howard Street, Nashua, NH 03060, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug, Marijuana, Subsequent Offense, Special Felony (2 counts), and Possession of Marijuana (more than ¾ ounce), Class A Misdemeanor. Smith was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at 589-1665 with any information concerning illegal drug activity. If you have any further information regarding these cases, please call the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603589-1665. If you have any questions please contact Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Lieutenant Robert Page at 603-594-3591 or Detective Sergeant Michael Welch at 603-589-6110

