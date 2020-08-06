Ontario Man Jade Martin Charged with Bulk Cash Smuggling

(STL.News) – Jade Martin, age 25, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada, made his initial appearance today in federal court in Plattsburgh, on charges that he knowingly concealed $256,910 in United States currency in his car, with the intent to evade currency reporting requirements, and attempted to transport that currency from the United States into Canada.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Robert Dwyer, Massena Port Director, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A complaint alleges that on August 4, 2020, Martin concealed $256,910 in two boxes, and drove with these boxes to the Massena, New York, Port of Entry, where he attempted to transport them into Canada. The complaint further alleges that CBP Officers discovered the cash during an outbound inspection, after Martin denied traveling with more than $10,000 in currency. Federal law requires a person to report the transportation of currency over $10,000 upon exiting the United States. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations, and Martin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The felony charges against Martin carry a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. If convicted, Martin may also be ordered to forfeit to the United States any property involved in the offense.

This case is being investigated by HSI and CBP, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shira C. Hoffman.

