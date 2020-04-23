Online Safety for Kids: Tips

(STL.News) Life is bursting with scams. And you know at least one of them personally if you’re a parent duped by a corporation that is peddling a drug that swears it will make your child smarter, more creative or happier.

The rise of the internet, with its countless applications, games, and websites, makes it much harder to judge such marketing statements than in the analogue world. Not only will you have to determine whether an app or platform will live up to its promise, you also have to worry about strangers and bullies falling into the DMs of your infant, whether she will forsake sleep for the flashing screen, and if the time she spends on a smartphone will lead to depression and social anxiety instead of confidence and fulfillment.

Met with these overwhelming possibilities, many parents will give up trying to direct their children to the best online experiences. It can be especially true when a mid-meltdown preschooler or a preteen asks to join a digital clique of Fortnite-playing friends thirst for screen time. Handing over the phone and hoping for the best has become a hallmark parenting practice of the 21st century.

How Children and Teens Get Online

According to the Pew Research Centre, 95 percent of teens have access to a smartphone and 45 percent of teens say they’re “almost always” online.

According to the 2016 Children's Internet Use Survey conducted by the Centre for Cyber Security and Education, almost half of them have a computer in their bedrooms.

Explaining Internet Safety to Your Kids

Teaching your children about the dangers they may face online and how threats can be prevented or recorded is one of the most important measures you can take to ensure their protection online.

But first, you have to get yourself to understand those threats. That means keeping the new technology applications and developments in social media up to date. This can intimidate, but it will help train you to speak online with your children about what to expect.

Online Dangers to Discuss with Your Kids

Dangerous or inappropriate websites

Online frauds and scams

Sexual predators

You'll also have to maintain an open dialogue with your children. Let them know that you are after their protection and that you will listen to their questions and concerns.

An open dialogue will help them to feel confident talking to you about awkward stuff they encounter online later on. It’ll also help you understand better how your kids use the internet.

How to Set Rules

You will help your child understand hazards by setting specified guidelines and describing the justification for each rule and the danger it protects against. Rules should protect the privacy and personal details about your kids. You may even ask your child or teen to sign a safety contract online. The contract can be an opportunity to educate your child about the threats online and how to react to them. Even contracts will start a discussion about the limits you want to set on how your child uses the internet. Keep the dialogue open and on as your child grows older with the promise of more rights and obligations as he or she grows up.

Steps You Can Take to Protect Your Children Online

You should play an important part in shielding your children from threats online. Most of it is tracking how they use and access the internet. All of this can be as easy as helping them set up their links to the internet.

If you first give your child a smartphone or tablet, use it as an opportunity for teaching. Show your child how to set up efficient passwords and set new guidelines on who can access apps and who can not.

What Parents Can Do

1-Keep the device for your children in a common area of the home to monitor their behavior.

2-Check the browser history of your child regularly.

3-Using Software or Tools for Defense.

4-Enable the browser or internet service provider’s privacy settings.

5-Know what other devices or equipment your child uses.

6-Know the passwords your kids have.

Make it clear if you can monitor their activities online, track their browsing history and keep a copy of their passwords. Spying on online behavior for your kids without first telling them will undermine their trust in you.

Monitoring, Tracking and Limiting Your Child’s Online Activity

Through monitoring their browsing history, you can track the websites that your kids visit online. Browsers maintain a list of the websites that were accessed. Go to your screen or phone tab and click on the “Directory” button to see the list of places that were visited.

Be mindful that your children should be able to erase their browser history. When this occurs, it may be an indication that they have visited a place that they should not have. It will form part of your conversation when developing rules for your kid.

Filtering Out Inappropriate Content

Filters will restrict which websites your kids will access online and which content. These should unleash offensive content.

To ask about any internet philtres it offers, contact the company that offers your internet service. This will help you monitor what various devices on the internet can see.

Turn on "Safe search" on your child's computers in Google Search and in Google Photos. This will philtre out most of the unacceptable adult and other search results.

You can also buy and configure parental control software outside those options. Others can be put on individual devices while others can create philters on your home network for all the devices.

Tips for Teen Safety on Social Media