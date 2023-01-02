ONGC should pursue speed, not perfection: Arun Kumar Singh

Oil & Natural Gas Corp should pursue speed, not perfection, its new chief has told senior executives, outlining his strategy that includes enabling a culture of openness, forging partnerships with global majors for difficult fields, making IT as important as drilling to the organisation, and promptly outsourcing to fill the in-house talent gap, if any.

“Let us not waste resources chasing perfection. Speed is more important than accuracy in the phase is now, where we need to make the discoveries faster. Of course, safety procedures remain paramount,” chairman Arun Kumar Singh told the executives at a recent meeting, according to people in the know.

Singh is trying to infuse a sense of urgency in the state-run explorer, which has drawn criticism for years for its struggles to boost output, delayed projects and limited exploration success.

The government-appointed Singh, a former head of Bharat Petroleum Corp, the chairman of ONGC last month after keeping the country’s largest oil and gas producer without a full-time head for nearly two years. The government order was unclear on the appointment of the managing director. Traditionally, at ONGC, the positions of chairman and the managing director are held by the same person.

Singh encouraged employees to bring in fresh ideas and problem-solving approaches and shed risk aversion for faster decision-making. “We need to usher in more openness, even if it encourages criticising ONGC to a limited extent to enable improvement,” he said.

“Executives need to be fearless as long as they have a clean intent. Even discretionary decisions can be justified if we can articulate the reasons and record those reasons.” Singh has placed a big emphasis on moving fast and tapping into global pools of talent and technologies for that.

“Let us not waste time developing in-house resources and then do exploration/production in certain areas. Time is precious. An outsourced resource is also a resource. Hire the best, be it manpower or any other resource,” he said.

Technology adoption and the need for speed require the company to do a mix of in-sourcing and out-sourcing, Singh said. “The golden rule for ONGC now is to hire one for every two retirements; and if required, outsource one.” Singh also stressed deepening the role of digitalisation in operations. “IT in ONGC should be as prominent as drilling,” he said, adding that automated systems were more reliable. Collaborating with the best-in-class is important for quick success, the chairman said , adding that there was a great opportunity to partner with global majors in deep-water.