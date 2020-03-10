One presumptive positive case of COVID-19 identified in Colorado today

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) state lab identified one presumptive positive case of COVID-19, based on overnight testing. The state completed tests on 20 specimens that fit testing criteria.

The patient is a female in her 50s from Larimer County who has been diagnosed with pneumonia. CDPHE and local health agencies are working to gather more information, and contact any individuals who have had close contact with the patient. The investigation is just beginning and more information will be released as it becomes available.