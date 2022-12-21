One in 26 London children will be homeless this Christmas



One in 26 London children will wake up homeless on Christmas morning this year, research revealed on Wednesday.The number is equivalent to one child in every average school class in the capital. Research by the charity Shelter found there are 73,810 children in London currently living in temporary accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts, hostels or boarding houses. The charity said it expects the figure to grow as the cost of living crisis continues to deepen the housing crisis.Shelter Chief Executive Polly Neate said: “A grotty hostel or B&B is not a home, but this is where thousands of homeless children in London are forced to live. Read More“And many more children will be thrown into homelessness as their parents can no longer afford to keep a roof over their head. “The housing emergency is robbing children of a secure childhood. Thousands of homeless children are turning up to school too tired to learn – hardly surprising when one in three have to share a bed. “Shelter is doing everything it can to help the families who are trying to put on a brave face while experiencing the trauma of homelessness. But as the cost of living crisis deepens and more families need our services, we need the public’s support more than ever this Christmas.” Across England, one in every 100 children will wake up without a permanent home at Christmas. More than a third of parents living in homelessness said family members have to share beds and almost half of children have arrived at school tired, late or hungry as a result of living in temporary accommodation. Under Government guidelines, families should not stay in temporary accommodation for longer than six weeks. However because of housing shortages, which are particularly acute in the capital, many end up in temporary placements for several months or longer. Nearly 60 per cent of all households who rely on the service nationwide live in London.