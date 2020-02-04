On the Passing of Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my sincerest condolences on the passing of former New Zealand Prime Minister and World Trade Organization Director-General Mike Moore. Former Prime Minister Moore dedicated his life to serving his country at home and abroad, including as World Trade Organization Director-General and Ambassador to the United States. A stronger U.S.-New Zealand partnership is one of his many legacies. We send our deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand on his passing.

